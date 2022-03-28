Pakistan: PML-Q seeks time to decide on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), on Sunday sought more time for the consultation before coming to any decision in the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led government. Addressing the reporters after a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) delegation with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dawn quoted Tariq Bashir Cheema, PML-Q member and Pakistan Housing and Work Minister, saying "we will try to come out with our decision in a day or two."

"Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the other two allies of the government, have their own issues. We also have some issues. But since we are smaller parties, it is our desire that we all make a collective decision regarding support to the Opposition so that we can have a strong defence line," Cheema was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Regarding the meeting between PML-N and PML-Q, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique said that they came to meet the PML-Q chief and the party's leaders as "they know the affairs of state in a better way".

Rafique denied the reports that were stating that the PML-N's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had rejected the idea of offering Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Punjab province Chief Minister's office. While responding to the reporter's question on the offer that PML-N gave to Chaudhry, Rafique said that they had come only to convince PML-Q leadership that it becomes necessary to oust Imran Khan-led government in the wake of prevailing political and economic crisis.

The PML-N leader accused the PTI government of ruining Pakistan's economy. A high-level delegation of the Opposition party PML-N met the leaders of PML-Q at the same time when the Pakistani PM was addressing the public rally at Islamabad's Parade ground, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti, an ally of the ruling government, announced his separation from the government, saying that he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the country's PM. Bugti announced that he would support the Opposition in the wake of the no-confidence motion submitted against Imran Khan. Imran Khan's party is set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. The session is called on March 28.

The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. (ANI)

