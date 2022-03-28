27th March: The day of occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan

By Riaz Baloch After World War II, Britain and its allies were threatened by Russia and its socialism, socialism which was becoming a ray of hope for the subjugated oppressed nations of the world, Russia's growing popularity in the region was a wake-up call for the Western powers.

In this regard, Balochistan had great geographical worth. If the Soviet Union had succeeded in setting foot here, it would have been a moment of reflection for the West. Therefore, the UK needed a watchdog in the region, which she was getting in the form of Pakistan by breaking United India, so the UK, along with Pakistan's cunning leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah, took away the constitutional status and independence of the state of Kalat.

In March 1948, Jinnah fraudulently trapped the Jam of Lasbela Jam Ghulam Qadir, Wali of Makuran Nawab Bhai Khan and Nawab Noshirwani of Kharan, he succeeded in convincing them of his political machinations. On other hand, Jinnah pressurised and urged Khan of Kalat to join Pakistan, even though no law of the world recognizes that any part of an independent country should be forcibly annexed without its will and intention. But Pakistan's treacherous leader Jinnah, along with Britain, put this unconstitutional move into practice.

Meanwhile, The Khan of Kalat was raising his voice against these unconstitutional moves, on the orders of Sir Douglas Gracie, the COAS of Pakistan, the Pakistani army raided the coastal areas of Balochistan towards Panjgur. Which later became annexation of Kalat on March 27. On March 27, 1948, a newborn Pakistani state attacked and forcefully annexed the sovereign Baloch state on gunpoint, since the occupation of Balochistan in 1948 Baloch people have been observing March 27 as a black day.

From the very day of forcible occupation, the Baloch resistance movement has started and it was led by Agha Abdul Karim Khan, who was then the governor of Makoran state and younger brother of Khan of Kalat (Balochistan) Mir Ahmed Yar Khan. Historically Kalat was the capital of Balochistan, And Balochistan was called Kalat State, whereas Jhalawan, Makoran, Kharan, and Lasbela were provinces of Kalat state. Even though the Rulers (Walis) of states met with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and merge their states with Pakistan but these provinces had no legal or constitutional rights to annex with Pakistan because these provinces were under the direct control of the Kalat state and governors were appointed by Kalat the central government and the Wali's were also members of the upper chamber (Aiwan e Bala) of Kalat state.

And they had already taken the oath from the assembly for the safety and sovereignty of Balochistan. March 27 has been observed as a black day by the Baloch nation. They protest, hoist black flags on their houses and wear black, hand bands to express the hatred against the occupation.

Pro Freedom political parties stage a protest and arrange awareness campaigns and seminars in Balochistan and worldwide to highlight Pakistani atrocities in Balochistan. Baloch have been fighting against slavery and for the sovereignty of their homeland Balochistan since the first day of Occupation, Baloch have fought five wars against Pakistan to regain the sovereign state of Balochistan but Pakistan quelled those insurgencies with the help of China, neighbouring countries and used the US-supplied weapons and jets against Baloch insurgents.

The new ongoing insurgency; which was started two decades ago said to be the most powerful and ideological Baloch movement. Thousands of Balochs have been killed and thousands are forcibly abducted in military aggressions since 1948. Houses are being burned, livestock and other assets are being looted on a daily basis in military operations.

Balochs have never accepted Pakistani slavery and they have been struggling for their self-determination, however, there have been ups and downs in the Baloch national liberation struggle. (ANI)

