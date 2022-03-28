Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India on March 31 to hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:13 IST
UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31
UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India on March 31 to hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Truss will hold bilateral consultations with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

She would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK. The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit held between the two Prime Ministers on May 4 last year.

This would be a second visit of the UK Foreign Secretary to India since the Virtual Summit and would provide an opportunity to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030 launched during the Virtual Summit, the Ministry statement added. UK Foreign Secretary's visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade & investment, science, technology & innovation, defence & security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022