Russia not facing isolation, has many partners: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russia is not facing any isolation, as it has a large number of partners, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "As for isolation, there is no isolation," Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media, adding that the country has "a huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Asia, in general, in Africa, in Latin America."

Last month, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent Republics". Russia continues to maintain that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted and the civilian population is not in danger.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Minister had said it is not beneficial for the US that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process. "It is difficult to get rid of the impression that American colleagues are holding Kyiv by the hand. If you read [the works of] political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them that this process is completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine," Lavrov had said at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

