Left Menu

Russia dismisses plans for Putin-Zelenskyy meet after talks in Istanbul

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:26 IST
Russia dismisses plans for Putin-Zelenskyy meet after talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian Times, Peskov said that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is unlikely to start on Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday with Putin. They agreed that the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would be held in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik. "The meeting is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and last until the evening. Ankara's mediation on Ukraine will be the top item on the agenda," the source said.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022