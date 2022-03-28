Russia dismisses plans for Putin-Zelenskyy meet after talks in Istanbul

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian Times, Peskov said that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul is unlikely to start on Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday with Putin. They agreed that the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would be held in Istanbul, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik. "The meeting is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and last until the evening. Ankara's mediation on Ukraine will be the top item on the agenda," the source said.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI)

