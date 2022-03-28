Sri Lankan President thanks Indian govt for USD 1bn credit line

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday as part of his three-day visit to the island nation. Jaishankar, who arrived in Colombo on Sunday, met President Rajapaksa and reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka's close neighbourly relationship.

He assured Gotabaya Rajapaksa of India's continued cooperation and understanding. "Pleased to call on President @GotabayaR of Sri Lanka. Reviewed various dimensions of our close neighbourly relationship. Assured him of India's continued cooperation and understanding," Jaishankar tweeted.

During the meeting, Sri Lankan President thanked Jaishankar for assistance in form of a USD 1 billion credit line. "Met with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today, and I expressed my gratitude to the Government of #India for the invaluable assistance provided recently via the line of credit, on behalf of the people of #lka," wrote the official Twitter account of The President of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, earlier, this month signed USD 1 billion credit line with India for the procurement of food, medicines and other essential items, amid the island nation's worsening economic crisis. Jaishankar is currently on a bilateral visit to Sri Lanka amid this severe economic and energy crisis triggered due to the shortage of foreign exchange.

The External Affairs Minister today met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and held a discussion over the economic situation of Colombo as well as India's supportive response. During his bilateral visit, Jaishankar will also attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting.

The bilateral meetings and interactions which EAM will have in Sri Lanka highlight the priority that Sri Lanka occupies for India. While in Sri Lanka, EAM will also participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on March 29 in Colombo. (ANI)