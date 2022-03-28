Left Menu

19 killed in shooting in central Mexico

Nineteen people were shot to death in central Mexico, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:59 IST
19 killed in shooting in central Mexico
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Nineteen people were shot to death in central Mexico, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement on Monday. At around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday (0430 GMT Monday), the Prosecutor's Office was informed of the attack on a festive gathering in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state, said the statement.

Personnel from the Crime Scene and Expert Services Unit went to the scene immediately, and "19 lifeless bodies were found (16 men and three women), who had gunshot wounds," said the FGE. Several others who were injured in the attack had been taken to the hospital, it confirmed.

The reason for the shooting is under investigation, according to the statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022