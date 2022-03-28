Left Menu

Foreign Ministers of five nations to visit China from March 31 to April 4

Foreign Ministers of five nations including Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and Panama will visit China from March 31 to April 3, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:53 IST
Foreign Ministers of five nations to visit China from March 31 to April 4
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Foreign Ministers of five nations including Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and Panama will visit China from March 31 to April 4, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informed on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar will pay visits to China separately from March 31 to April 3.

Panamanian Foreign Minister will visit China on April 4, Chinese spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency. The foreign ministers are visiting at the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wenbin said that Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar are all important members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as friendly neighbours of China.

Wang Wenbin said that China looks forward to working with all parties to implement the consensus of the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations last year. China will also hold an in-depth exchange of views with other parties on the current regional and international situation, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022