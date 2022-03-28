Left Menu

Pak Finance Ministry refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Amid a heavy financial crunch and International Monetary Fund (IMF) nudge over February 28 relief package and the March 1 industrial package, Pakistan Finance Ministry on Monday refused to increase subsidy on phosphatic and potash fertilizers.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:43 IST
Pak Finance Ministry refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid a heavy financial crunch and International Monetary Fund (IMF) nudge over February 28 relief package and the March 1 industrial package, Pakistan Finance Ministry on Monday refused to increase subsidy on phosphatic and potash fertilizers. Mushtaq Ghumman, writing in Business Recorder, said that the Ministry urged provinces to enhance their shares.

At a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Secretary, of Finance Division, stated that agriculture is a provincial subject and therefore, it is the responsibility of the Provincial Government to provide subsidies to farmers. He added that there is a serious financial constraint and the country is under the IMF program; therefore, any additional financial commitment is not supported.

He further observed that there is neither any information on the use of counterpart funding by the Provincial Governments nor any tracking system to gauge judicious utilization of subsidy amount by the provinces, reported Business Recorder. After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved the proposal with the proviso that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will take up the issue with the Provincial Governments to increase their share in the subsidy due to the fact that the subject falls within the domain of the Provinces.

Pakistan meets around 84 per cent of its fertilizer requirement through local production while the remaining is met through imports, reported Business Recorder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022