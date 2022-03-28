Left Menu

Afghan family says journalist in Kandahar arrested

The Taliban have arrested an Afghan journalist in Kandahar province for unknown reasons, media reports said on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban have arrested an Afghan journalist in Kandahar province for unknown reasons, media reports said on Monday. The family of journalist, Mirwais Atal, said that he is still being held by the Islamic group, TOLO news reported. Atal is director of Zema Radio in Kandahar.

"My son is neither a criminal, nor a gunman, nor has he worked in the previous government. He is an ordinary person and a journalist, he should be released as soon as possible," said Maria, mother of Mirwais Atal. Rights groups have expressed serious concern over the recent arrests of journalists, TOLO news reported. Media outlets say that 16 media workers have been arrested in the past month.

"Over the past month, about sixteen media officials and journalists have been detained by the Islamic Emirate for interrogations or briefings," said Jamil Weqar, head of the investigation committee of journalists. Hujjatullah Mujaddidi, a leading member of the Federation of Journalists and Media of Afghanistan, called on the Taliban to solve any kind of problem with the Afghan media, through legal channels.

Earlier, the International Federation of Journalists named Afghanistan as the deadliest country for journalists in 2021. (ANI)

