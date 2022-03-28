Left Menu

Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022: PM Modi recalls his visit to Bangladesh's Orakandi Thakurbari

As the Matua Dharma Maha Mela is set to begin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his visit to Orakandi Thakurbari in Bangladesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Orakandi Thakurbari in Bangladesh. (Twitter/PM Modi). Image Credit: ANI
As the Matua Dharma Maha Mela is set to begin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his visit to Orakandi Thakurbari in Bangladesh. "In February 2019, I had the opportunity to visit Thakurnagar. This is a visit that I will never forget. It was very special to get the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. It was special to be at the Orakandi Thakurbari in Bangladesh in March 2021," tweeted PM Modi.

On the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, West Bengal on 29th March at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, read Prime Minister Office press release. Harichand Thakur devoted his life to the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era.

The social and religious movement started by him originated in Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma. Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha from March 29th to April 5th 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

