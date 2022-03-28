Indian CEPA largest agreement that we are going to sign: UAE Trade Minister

Left Menu

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:32 IST
UAE Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi addressing a press conference in Dubai.. Image Credit: ANI
Underlining the importance of trade ties with India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on Monday said the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the largest agreement that the middle eastern country will sign. "I don't see any agreement bigger than the one with India. India-UAE CEPA is the largest agreement of CEPA that we are going to sign," said UAE Trade Minister during a press conference in Dubai.

"This is based on a scientific and economic model. The highest and greatest impact of any CEPA that we are going to sign is coming from the Indian CEPA," he added. Al Zeyoudi announced that a UAE delegation will pay a visit to India from May 12-15 to showcase the potential of the agreements signed with India.

"We will pay a visit to India from May 12-15 with three ministers and a big delegation as well, to showcase the potential of the agreements and how can we really implement and capitalize on the agreements," he added. UAE Trade Minister said their ties with India is beyond agreement.

"Our relation is beyond agreement. Whatever has been agreed upon is a technical discussion. If there is something that we have to revise -- we will go on revise it," he added. Earlier in February this year, India and UAE signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at boosting the merchandise trade between the two countries to USD 100 billion over the next five years.

The deal was signed during the virtual summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

