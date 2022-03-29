Left Menu

Japan to ask companies not to agree to pay for Russian LNG in Rubles: Hirokazu Matsuno

The Japanese government is asking companies not to agree to pay for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in rubles if they receive relevant demands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-03-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 08:31 IST
Japan to ask companies not to agree to pay for Russian LNG in Rubles: Hirokazu Matsuno
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], March 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is asking companies not to agree to pay for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in rubles if they receive relevant demands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"To date, there are no notifications that existing contracts with Japanese companies for the supply of LNG from Russia will fall under the requirement to convert into rubles. However, if such demands are received, the Japanese government would like to ask companies not to agree to such conditions," he said . (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022