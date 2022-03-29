Left Menu

China's senior official under probe for violations violations of rules

Hao Chunrong, vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law, local media reported on Tuesday.

Hao Chunrong, vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law, local media reported on Tuesday. The probe is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released today.

Earlier on March 12, Liu Yanping, former head of the top anti-graft authority's discipline inspection and supervision office at the Ministry of National Security, is under probe for suspected violations of discipline and law. The probe is being conducted by the Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, a Chinese court has sentenced a former senior political advisor of the Community Party, to life in prison for accepting bribes. The court found out that Ma Ming, who was the Vice-Chairman of Inner Mongolia, had accumulated more than 150 million yuan in wealth and was sentenced to life. (ANI)

