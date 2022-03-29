US: At least 3 dead in massive pileup in Pennsylvania amid snow squall

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three people died after a massive pileup of vehicles on an interstate highway in the northeastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Monday, authorities said. The crash involving up to 60 vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers, occurred at about 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) north of the Schuylkill County Airport in east Pennsylvania amid a snow squall.

A Schuylkill County coroner confirmed the three fatalities and said that the toll could be higher, as the search of the scene had not been completed due to a large fire involving several vehicles. About 20 people were taken to hospitals, an emergency official told reporters.

Videos posted on social media from the scene showed individuals scrambling from their damaged vehicles to get off the road as more cars and trucks collided. There had been snow squall warnings for much of central and south-central Pennsylvania. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)