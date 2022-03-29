Jaishankar directs Indian envoy to help after scheduled surgeries at Peradeniya Hospital suspended in Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday directed Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay to help Peradeniya Hospital after the scheduled surgeries were suspended due to a shortage of medicines. Taking stalk of the crisis, Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka tweeted, "Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help."

The information regarding the shortage of medicines was shared by the Sri Lankan Twitter handle Ayubovan. "Scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended due to a shortage of medicines. Only emergency surgeries are taking place," tweeted Ayubovan.

While in Sri Lanka, EAM will also participate in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on March 29 in Colombo. Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' and Neighbourhood First.

India's Neighbourhood First policy, accords primacy to nations in the periphery with a focus on encouraging trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact. The EAM's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)