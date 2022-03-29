Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Nepali counterpart on sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:24 IST
Jaishankar meets Nepali counterpart on sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Sri Lanka
EAM Jaishankar met Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on sidelines of the BIMSTEC in Sri Lanka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday. Both the leaders discussed cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power and agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit.

"Good to meet FM Narayan Khadka of Nepal on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. Discussed our cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power. Agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit," Jashankar tweeted. Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today and emphasized the grouping's commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation especially connectivity, energy and maritime ties among the member countries.

"Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation," EAM Jaishankar tweeted. External Affairs Minister arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit on Sunday.

The ministers, Gamini Lokuge, Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ministry of Tourism and, D V Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, had received Jaishankar at the airport. Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka from March 28 to 30. The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation. Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. The members include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022