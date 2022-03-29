Rajnath Singh wishes 'speedy' recovery for Israeli PM who tested positive for COVID

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz and wished for the speedy recovery of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister through telephonic conversation shared his condolences on the loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel.

"Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world," he Tweeted. "Also, I wished for the speedy recovery of Israeli Prime Mr. Naftali Bennett who recently tested positive for Covid," he said in another Tweet.

On Monday, Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19. The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled, Muhamed Heib, spokesperson of the Israel Embassy in India said on Tuesday.

Israel had earlier announced Bennett's first India visit after assuming office as Prime Minister last year. Bennett was scheduled to visit India during April 3-5, on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in an official statement.

Bennett had planned to visit India from April 3-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in the official statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart had earlier met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow in November last year. They also had a telephonic conversation on August 16, 2021.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the two countries have continued to deepen their strategic partnership, with a focus on innovation and research, read the statement.

"The visit by the Prime Minister of Israel is expected to further strengthen our excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including agriculture, water, trade, education and science and technology," the statement had said. Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections as omicron spreads there as in many other countries. Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations, according to the Washington Post. (ANI)

