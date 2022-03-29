Left Menu

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized and will undergo tests, the G1 news portal reported, citing Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:58 IST
Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], March 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized and will undergo tests, the G1 news portal reported, citing Communications Minister Fabio Faria. The report said President Bolsonaro was transferred to the Armed Forces hospital in Brasilia on Monday evening for tests due to some kind of "discomfort." The president was expected to spend the night in the hospital.

According to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the politician feels well. In early January, the president was hospitalized due to intestinal problems.

The President of Brazil is experiencing health problems after an assassination attempt on him in 2018. Then Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, almost a month before the elections. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. After that, the President of Brazil underwent several operations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022