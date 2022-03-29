Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized

Brasilia [Brazil], March 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized and will undergo tests, the G1 news portal reported, citing Communications Minister Fabio Faria. The report said President Bolsonaro was transferred to the Armed Forces hospital in Brasilia on Monday evening for tests due to some kind of "discomfort." The president was expected to spend the night in the hospital.

According to First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the politician feels well. In early January, the president was hospitalized due to intestinal problems.

The President of Brazil is experiencing health problems after an assassination attempt on him in 2018. Then Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, almost a month before the elections. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. After that, the President of Brazil underwent several operations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)