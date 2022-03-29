Left Menu

Pakistan adds 269 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Pakistan recorded 269 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan recorded 269 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,524,355 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, the department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, reported Xinhua.

A total of 47 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,473, showed data from the NCOC. In addition, one more death was registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,347, as per the news agency.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 574,989 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 504,926 cases so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

