India, UAE combining efforts to leverage each other's strengths to accelerate CEPA: Dr Naresh Trehan

India and the UAE are combining efforts to leverage each other's strengths to accelerate Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council on Healthcare while speaking on the sidelines of a Business-to-Business meet on India-UAE trade pact. "There is a very active dialogue going between the Foreign Ministry of India and the Foreign Ministry of the UAE to do a combined effort by leveraging each other's strengths and going to countries like in Africa to establish health care facilities and CEPA is going to accelerate all that," he told ANI.

Naresh Trehan, also the Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta hospital, while replying to a question on what transpired in the meeting between India-UAE, stated that there were many segments that previously had barriers on both sides and now the CEPA has dealt with them. "What CEPA does is quite comprehensive in a scope that has dealt with many segments like industries, businesses, travel. So many vital industries but more importantly, from our point of view on health," he added.

Highlighting individual strengths of both India and UAE, Trehan noted, "There are huge strengths in India such as in pharmaceuticals, delivery of health care, research and development of new technologies. In UAE, there is a paucity of health care facilities of the highest end however they are exporters of capital so if you combine the power of both the countries there will be a benefit for both." Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that India and the UAE will achieve USD 250 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services.

"We are not in the game for a 100-billion-dollar trade in 2030. We are in the game for maybe 100 billion dollars each way in the next 6-7 years. We are in the game for at least 250 billion dollars' bilateral trade in goods and services," Goyal said at a press conference here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)