Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo symbolic of strong relationship between PM Modi, UAE Crown: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India's contribution to the Dubai Expo 2020 is symbolic of the growing relationship between the people of India and UAE, a strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE crown Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the deepening ties between the businesses of both countries. "India's pavilion is among one of the largest pavilions at the Dubai Expo. We have been given a pavilion permanently in the Dubai Expo and we will remain a part in the development of the pavilion," he said.

"Whether it is innovation in the pavilion or the future of technology, the contribution of the startups will also be big. A little bit of India will be present in India at all times," the Union Minister added. Replying to a question on the long-term results of CEPA, Goyal said CEPA is a beginning that will strengthen the relations between both countries.

"The business will increase even further. Business in both goods and services will be augmented. India will become an entry point for new markets. We will be successful to take our services in markets of Africa, many countries of Europe, Middle East with the help of UAE," he said while echoing the sentiments of a growing relationship with UAE. Moreover, while referring to the Free Trade Agreement (CEPA) with UAE, the Union Minister said, "This is the first FTA of UAE. No country ever had any FTA on a bilateral level. This shows how much the political leadership of the UAE respects the relationship with India. The first FTA that UAE did is with India."

From Bollywood to Indian heritage, dance or music everything is present in this immersive hall. It is shown beautifully and in a very unique way. Different kinds of Indian fabrics are shown. This is a very different vibration and atmosphere in the room. A picture of India's infinite possibilities and strength is seen in the pavilion." Earlier, Piyush Goyal met the UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan on Tuesday on the sidelines of a Business-to-Business meeting on the India-UAE trade pact where both leaders showed will for strong ties between both countries.

Goyal on Monday expressed hope that India and the UAE will achieve USD 250 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services. "We are not in the game for a 100-billion-dollar trade in 2030. We are in the game for maybe 100 billion dollars each way in the next 6-7 years. We are in the game for at least 250 billion dollars' bilateral trade in goods and services," he said at a press conference here. (ANI)

