India condemn terror attack in Israel, expresses condolences

Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that India condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel and expressed his condolences on the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Israel. Taking to Twitter over the attack, he twitted, "We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims."

Earlier yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Tuesday and expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the terror attack. He said terrorism is a threat to the whole world and does not have any place in the civilized world.

"Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on the loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world," he said in a tweet."Both the countries look forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations as India-Israel complete 30 years of full diplomatic relations. Defence cooperation is the founding pillar of our strategic partnership. Military and industry cooperation has been on an upward swing," he added.The call was initiated from Tel Aviv. Two people were killed and six were injured in a shooting attack by ISIS operatives on Sunday in the Israeli city of Hadera, some 31 miles north of Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said.

Meanwhile, on late Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at passersby and vehicles outside the Israeli city Tel Aviv, killing five people in the third shooting or knife attack in a week, prompting the police to raise its alert level nationwide to "the highest possible." The shooter was shot dead by police during the incident that took place in the city of Bnei Brak, a crowded suburb of Tel Aviv, said the police and the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service. (ANI)

