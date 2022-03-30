Left Menu

Donetsk Mayor says Ukrainian projectile partially destroyed residential building at night

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that during a night shelling attack on the city, a Ukrainian projectile directly hit a residential building, and it was partially destroyed.

ANI | Donetsk | Updated: 30-03-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 12:33 IST
Donetsk Mayor says Ukrainian projectile partially destroyed residential building at night
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Donetsk [Ukraine], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that during a night shelling attack on the city, a Ukrainian projectile directly hit a residential building, and it was partially destroyed.

"As a result of night shelling, a direct hit by a Ukrainian projectile was registered on the 9th floor of a residential building at 8, Pinter Street. .. The 8th floor... was partially destroyed, followed by a fire. Information about those injured is being clarified," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022