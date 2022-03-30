Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister to visit India from March 31 to April 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:13 IST
Russian Foreign Minister to visit India from March 31 to April 1
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. This visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This will be Lavrov's first visit to India since Moscow began its "special military operation" in Ukraine last month.

Lavrov is currently holding multinational meetings in Tunxi, China. Russian Foreign Minister is taking part in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Russian foreign minister today held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan. "Those who tried to make Afghanistan centre of the world politics, now try to make Ukraine to replace Afghanistan. And we all understand what it is about," Lavrov said during talks with his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Lavrov will also attend a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022