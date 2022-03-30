Left Menu

NSA Doval holds talks with German counterpart in New Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor on Wednesday in New Delhi, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:35 IST
NSA Doval holds talks with German counterpart in New Delhi
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Adivser to the German Chancellor on Wednesday in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor on Wednesday in New Delhi, sources said. The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions, sources said.

The visit of the German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, they further informed. According to sources, the two sides today reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the immense potential that it holds for mutual benefit.

They agreed that the forthcoming 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership. The sources informed that NSA and his German counterpart also discussed recent developments in their respective regions.

The NSA emphasized India's consistent approach to the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and our commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. Both sides agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022