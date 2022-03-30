Pakistan media refutes 'foreign plot' allegations by Imran Khan

Pakistani media has refuted the allegations made by the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan that there is an international conspiracy to oust him through a vote of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties. Imran, in his speech at a public rally on Sunday, claimed that there was a "foreign-funded plot" being hatched against his government. He showed a letter, but without divulging its contents, as evidence of the existence of the conspiracy aimed at toppling his government.

Imran insisted that efforts were being made to seek his ouster since he pursued an "independent" foreign policy. Senior Pakistani journalist Kamran Yousuf tweeted, "Reliable sources now confirm PM Imran Khan's claim of "foreign plot" was based on a diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan envoy in Washington and no country wrote a letter directly to Pakistan. Concerned quarters dismiss the internal cable as a threat or plot against the government".

The issue remained a hot topic of discussion in Pakistani media. The Express Tribune wrote, "if the threat was so serious, why the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was not called immediately. It is believed that the concerned quarters and some officials in the FO were upset that even if there was a certain plot, the premier should have taken up the issue at the relevant forums instead of raising the subject in public".

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan to share the letter before parliament and offered his support to Imran if the threat was genuine. But the Pakistani PM in his speech on March 27 refused to share further details citing the country's national interests.

At a debate on Naya Daur TV, senior journalist Murtaza Solangi said, "How it is possible that the Cabinet, National Security Committee and the Parliament are not aware of this threat letter. How are they running the country's affairs?" Renowned Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi tweeted, "I have a copy of the "secret" letter that Imran Khan waved at his rally today. Actually, it's in the public domain. IK is a 'dramabaaz' who plays mind games!"

Pakistan's opposition parties had vowed to bring down the beleaguered government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018. Imran is likely to step down after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (ANI)

