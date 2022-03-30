Left Menu

Joe Biden nominates Dean Thompson as US envoy to Nepal

US President Joe Biden has proposed Dean R Thompson as the new ambassador to Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:01 IST
Joe Biden nominates Dean Thompson as US envoy to Nepal
Dean R Thompson (Photo Credit: Thompson's twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

US President Joe Biden has proposed Dean R Thompson as the new ambassador to Nepal. "Dean R Thompson is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor," a White House statement said after his nomination on Tuesday.

Thompson will replace present US envoy Randy Berry. He has served over three years and six months, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. Thompson currently serves as the State Department's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, and was the acting Assistant Secretary from 2020-2021.

Prior to that, Thompson was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Thompson also was the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata, India.

Thompson's nomination comes a few weeks after Nepal's House of Representatives ratified the US grant aid following weeks of a rift within the ruling alliance. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact was a subject of protest as a rumour claimed it to be a military pact. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022