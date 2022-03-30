Imran Khan has lost majority, Shahbaz Sharif will soon become Pakistan PM: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Imran Khan "has now lost majority" in the National Assembly and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will soon become the Prime Minister of the country. Addressing a press conference ahead of the confidence vote which is expected to take place in the next few days, Bilawal Bhutto thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for joining hands with the opposition and deciding to support them to oust Imran Khan as Prime Minister in the no-confidence vote.

He said the voting should be held on Thursday. "Imran Khan has now lost his majority. He is no longer the Prime Minister. The parliament session is tomorrow. Let's hold voting tomorrow and settle this matter. We can then start working on transparent elections and the journey towards restoration of democracy and an end to economic crisis can then begin," the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, "will soon" become the prime minister of the country. "PPP and MQM-P's working relation has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion. Both the parties have to work together for the development of Karachi and Pakistan," he added.

The PPP chairman said Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the Pakistan Prime Minister to resign from office. "He (Imran Khan) has no option left. He can either resign or get dismissed via no-confidence," Bilawal Bhutto. Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling PTI got another shock as MQM-P, an ally of the government, decided to side with the opposition and support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31. Even as Imran Khan faces mounting pressure with some allies leaving the ruling coalition ahead of the no-confidence vote, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Prime Minister will not resign.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. He will not get resignation," Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet in Urdu. Imran Khan is in a precarious position, with the voting on the no-confidence motion expected on April 3. (ANI)

