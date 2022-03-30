Left Menu

China, EU to hold leaders' meet on Friday

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 23rd China-EU leaders' meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, through a video link on Friday.

30-03-2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Wenbin said the China-EU leaders' meeting has taken place successfully 22 times. These meetings play a vital strategic guiding role in the development of China-EU relations and dialogue and cooperation, he said. He said that, during this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet with European Council President and European Commission President Ursula via video link.

Wenbin said the China-EU leaders' meeting has taken place successfully 22 times. These meetings play a vital strategic guiding role in the development of China-EU relations and dialogue and cooperation, he said. He said that, during this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet with European Council President and European Commission President Ursula via video link.

Chinese Premier will co-chair the leaders' meeting with Michel and von der Leyen via video link, the Chinese spokesperson said. According to Wang, China and the EU are two significant forces in maintaining world peace, two important markets to promote common development, and two civilizations to advance the cause of human progress.

The Chinese spokesperson stressed that the current international situation is volatile with rising uncertainties. "The current international situation is unstable and volatile, with rising uncertainties. China and the EU are two major forces for world peace, two major markets for common development and two major civilizations for humanity's progress," Wenbin said.

"The two sides should strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, build consensus and conduct dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results," he added. (ANI)

