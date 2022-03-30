Left Menu

EU considering sanctions on more Russian banks in coming days

The EU nations are planning to target more Russian banks in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and officials familiar with the discussions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:19 IST
EU considering sanctions on more Russian banks in coming days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The EU nations are planning to target more Russian banks in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and officials familiar with the discussions. The bloc is also seeking to prevent the families of Russian businessmen and the use of cryptocurrencies from evading financial restrictions, the report said.

The European Union is said to be discussing how to deploy its anti-money-laundering blacklist against countries engaged in helping circumvent Western sanctions . They are weighing whether to place Russia on the EU blacklist, the newspaper said. The European Commission is expected to outline a proposal on the new sanctions next week. (ANI/Sputnik)

-

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022