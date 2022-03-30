Left Menu

Georgia reports 553 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Wednesday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,647,796, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:29 IST
Data from the NCDC showed that nine people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,739.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 2,857,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

