India, Mexico discuss health, investment, space technology, other bilateral issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, and held discussions over multiple issues including close United Nations Security Council (UNSC) cooperation between the two countries. "Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM @m_ebrard today evening," Jaishankar said in a tweet, adding, "Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology and space sector cooperation."

"Also exchanged notes on our close UNSC cooperation. Congratulated Mexico for taking over the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance. Our regular engagements will continue providing greater energy to our relationship," Jaishankar further said. "Very cordial conversation about the bilateral relationship, investments, cooperation for drugs and vaccines, the international order and multilateralism. We are moving towards a strategic and increasingly close relationship," Casaubon said talking about the meeting.

Earlier today, Jaishankar welcomed his Mexican counterpart on his first official visit to India and expressed the will to take forward the India-Mexico relationship. "A warm welcome to Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to India. Taking forward #IndiaMexico privileged partnership," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Mexican Foreign Minister is on a two-day official visit from March 30 to April 1 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. Mexican Foreign Minister will also visit Mumbai. Both Jaishankar and Casaubon will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Mexican Foreign Minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico. At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)