Left Menu

India, Mexico discuss health, investment, space technology, other bilateral issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, and held discussions over multiple issues including close United Nations Security Council (UNSC) cooperation between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:44 IST
India, Mexico discuss health, investment, space technology, other bilateral issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, and held discussions over multiple issues including close United Nations Security Council (UNSC) cooperation between the two countries. "Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM @m_ebrard today evening," Jaishankar said in a tweet, adding, "Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology and space sector cooperation."

"Also exchanged notes on our close UNSC cooperation. Congratulated Mexico for taking over the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance. Our regular engagements will continue providing greater energy to our relationship," Jaishankar further said. "Very cordial conversation about the bilateral relationship, investments, cooperation for drugs and vaccines, the international order and multilateralism. We are moving towards a strategic and increasingly close relationship," Casaubon said talking about the meeting.

Earlier today, Jaishankar welcomed his Mexican counterpart on his first official visit to India and expressed the will to take forward the India-Mexico relationship. "A warm welcome to Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to India. Taking forward #IndiaMexico privileged partnership," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Mexican Foreign Minister is on a two-day official visit from March 30 to April 1 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. Mexican Foreign Minister will also visit Mumbai. Both Jaishankar and Casaubon will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Mexican Foreign Minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico. At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022