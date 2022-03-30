Piyush Goyal meets US Deputy NSA for International Economics Daleep Singh, discusses steps to deepen ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met the US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh and discussed steps to further deepen India-US economic and strategic ties. "Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order," Goyal said in a tweet.

Daleep Singh is on a two-day visit to India ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US. Singh is scheduled to meet with Government of India officials to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, a US National Security Council statement said.

Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigate its impact on the global economy, the statement said. Singh will also discuss the priorities of the Biden Administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the statement added.

Meanwhile, India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines. (ANI)

