India-Japan 2+2 talks on the cards in April

Japanese defence and foreign ministers may hold talks with their counterparts from India in 2+2 format meetings in Tokyo in April, a media report said on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:59 IST
India-Japan 2+2 talks on the cards in April
PM Narendra Modi and Japan PM Fumio Kishida. Image Credit: ANI
Japanese defence and foreign ministers may hold talks with their counterparts from India in 2+2 format meetings in Tokyo in April, a media report said on Wednesday. Japan next month could also host the Philippines in the same format, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The report said the main focus of Japan's talks with both countries is likely to be China's growing military power and intensifying cooperation on maritime security. The parties are expected to reassert the importance of upholding international law in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Earlier in March, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had discussed the plans for these negotiations during his visit to India. Japan and India held their first 2+2 talks in November 2019. During the summit, the ministers of the two countries are expected to focus on cooperation in cybersecurity and space, among other things.

Japan has held two-plus-two security talks with the United States, Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Indonesia and Russia, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

