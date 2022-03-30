Citing violation of oath, Islamabad High Court bars Imran Khan from making 'threatening document' public

Pakistan's Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from making public the details of a 'threatening' or 'secret document' as it would lead to a violation of his oath taken by him under the constitution. Under Pakistan's constitution as per section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, no document in possession of a public office holder can be disclosed to a person other than to whom he is authorized to communicate it, reported ARY News.

Petitioner Muhammad Naeem Khan moved the IHC to invoke the jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. The petitioner expressed his grievance regarding the public disclosure of the 'secret document' which is stated to be confidential.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in a written judgment, prompted Imran Khan to not make such a move as it would be a violation of his oath. "We hope PM Imran would not make public such document," the IHC said in its written judgment, reported the news channel. "The court has trust and confidence that the worthy Prime Minister of Pakistan would not reveal any information which may be prejudicial to the national interest and national integrity of Pakistan nor that he would act in any manner that would have the effect ofviolating his oath," IHC added.

This comes at a time when PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government. Imran Khan claimed, "The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you."

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

