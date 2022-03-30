Laos calls for cooperation among ASEAN to curb COVID-19 pandemic

Vientiane [Laos], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The ASEAN countries should strengthen their cooperation in slowing the spread of COVID-19, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Suanesavanh Vignaket, said on Wednesday. "The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to affect the region and the world and is having a long-term effect, not only on socio-economic development but also on people-to-people connectivity," the Lao Minister said when virtually addressing the 27th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting, adding that "the renewed outbreak comes at a time when we are also facing a sharp increase in the price of fuel and a cost of living crisis as inflation soars."

The Lao government has continued to roll out vaccinations across the country and aims to have vaccinated 80 per cent of the population by the end of 2022, the Minister told the meeting. Suanesavanh thanked ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and international organizations for all the support and invaluable assistance extended to Laos in the fight against COVID-19.

She called for ASEAN nations to step up collaboration in monitoring new COVID-19 variants so as to help bring the pandemic under control and to strengthen regional efforts to address future public health emergencies. Secondly, ASEAN should strengthen cooperation in public health security and stability by providing timely information to the public and raising awareness of COVID-19 and its variants, as well as secure and deliver treatments, vaccines and medical supplies to build regional resilience amid the pandemic and economic uncertainty, local daily Vientiane Times quoted the Lao minister as saying.

Thirdly, ASEAN should maintain momentum to heighten collaboration in capacity building, human resource development, information and technology sharing, and readiness for new emergencies and environmental challenges. ASEAN should continue to address and deliver substantive outcomes with regard to adopted documents and initiatives to strengthen people's capability and enhance people-to-people connectivity so that normal life could soon be resumed, said the minister. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)