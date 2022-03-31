Tirumurti briefs Climate Advisory Group about Infrastructure for Resilient Island States

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti attended the Climate Advisory Group meeting and briefed about the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and also about the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti tweeted, "At UN Advisory Group on ClimateChange, said Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure @cdri_world in 30 countries and 7 multilateral organs. Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) launched at #COP26 for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by India, UK, Australia, Jamaica, Fiji & Mauritius."

He further said that the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initial corpus is USD 50 million and also highlighted the CDRI's Global Flagship Report on Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure. "I added: IRIS initial corpus is US$ 50 million Highlighted also @cdri_world's Global Flagship Report on Disaster & Climate Resilient Infrastructure, DRI Connect web-based platform, CDRI Fellowship Programme, Global Infrastructure Risk Model & Resilience Index etc," he said.

The CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2019. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

IRIS, a dedicated initiative, will provide technical support on the multifaceted issues posed by infrastructure systems and promote disaster and climate resilience of infrastructure assets in SIDS, and share the latest knowledge and learnings targeted to specific infrastructure sectors. Earlier, Tirumurti attended the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday and highlighted major challenges in front of Democratic Republic of Congo authorities of providing security to civilians and supporting the stabilization and strengthening of State institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)