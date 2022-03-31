Left Menu

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar tomorrow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrives for a two-day official visit in India on Thursday, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:02 IST
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar tomorrow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EAM S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrives for a two-day official visit in India on Thursday, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine last month. The Russian Foreign Minister is expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening after concluding his two-day China visit.

Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11. Meanwhile on Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022