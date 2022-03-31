Left Menu

Pakistan: KP's local govt. second phase election begun, amid the political crisis

Amid the ongoing political chaos in Pakistan, the second phase of polling of local government in the remaining 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is underway.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:05 IST
Pakistan: KP's local govt. second phase election begun, amid the political crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid the ongoing political chaos in Pakistan, the second phase of polling of local government in the remaining 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is underway. The second phase election started on Thursday at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm, according to Geo TV.

In the first phase of the election, the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback as the opposition parties won the clear majority, especially Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). After the first election, JUI-F emerged victorious by winning 23 seats of tehsil chairpersons and three mayoral seats while KP's ruling party, PTI stood in the second position, Geo TV reported.

Not only in a local government election, but it seems that PTI is also losing the support of the members of the National Assembly as Pakistan Prime Minister recently lost their ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan. (MQM-P) MQM-P decided to join hands with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

After this development, the government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament and even in the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to take place on April 3, Geo TV reported. With 177 members, the Opposition has now more numbers of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. While on other hand the Pakistani government has only 164 members in the parliament.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. Meanwhile, Pakistan's former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen over the current political situation in the country, local media reported citing sources on Wednesday.

Both the leaders also spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan but the resignation is yet to be accepted, Geo News reported citing sources within the PML-N and Jahangir Tareen group. The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022