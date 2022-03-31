Left Menu

Pakistan NA to discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan today

The Pakistan National Assembly will discuss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Lower House Session at 4 pm.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:32 IST
Pakistan NA to discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan National Assembly will discuss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Lower House Session at 4 pm. The NA Secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night, with a discussion on the no-trust motion against the Pakistani PM on today's (Thursday) session's agenda, Geo TV reported.

Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani PM. With this move, Imran became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion. Following the tabling of the resolution, the deputy speaker announced that the debate on the resolution would begin on March 31. "The session is adjourned until 4 pm on March 31," he said.This is a key development as the political fate of Imran Khan hangs in the balance amid the changing power equations. Deputy NA Speaker Qasim Suri, during the session, asked the members of the Parliament who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that the total number of supporting members of the motion could be counted.

After counting the members who stood in favour of the motion, the Deputy NA speaker approved the discussion on the no-confidence motion and also scheduled it for March 31, at 4 pm. However, the voting on the resolution will take place between April 1 - 4. The no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be successful as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

Earlier today, the second phase of polling of local government in the remaining 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is underway. In the first phase of the election, the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major setback as the opposition parties won the clear majority, especially Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Pakistani government lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament, Geo TV reported. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022