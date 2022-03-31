Left Menu

NSA Doval meets Netherlands PM's advisor, discusses geopolitical developments

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and discussed geopolitical developments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:24 IST
NSA Doval meets Netherlands PM's advisor, discusses geopolitical developments
NSA Ajit Doval met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and discussed geopolitical developments. Doval and Leeuwen had an intensive discussion covering a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major regional and global developments.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides. To commemorate this milestone, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is paying a State visit to the Netherlands (April 4-7) at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The NSA Doval and his Dutch counterpart discussed recent geopolitical developments in their respective regions. Both of them underlined the importance for India and the Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest, sources said.

Resolving to stay in close touch, they agreed to strengthen the partnership between the two countries by expanding the ongoing defense, security and counter-terrorism cooperation, sources added. Netherlands is a key trade and investment partner of India in the European Union. The Virtual Summit between Prime Minister and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on April 9 last year marked the high point of India-Netherlands interactions in the year 2021.

They also agreed on instituting a 'Strategic Partnership on Water' to further deepen the Indo-Dutch cooperation in the water-related sectors, and upgrading the JWG on water to Ministerial-level. They had also exchanged views on regional and global challenges including climate change, counter-terrorism, COVID pandemic and agreed to leveragethe emerging convergences in new areas of Indo-Pacific, resilient supply chains and global digital governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022