Pakistan to face 27 pc water shortage during early Kharif season

The water crisis has worsened in Pakistan and the country may face up to 27 per cent water shortage during the early Kharif season (starting April 1st).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The water crisis has worsened in Pakistan and the country may face up to 27 per cent water shortage during the early Kharif season (starting April 1st). On Thursday, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) convened meeting of the advisory committee and anticipated that Pakistan may fall short of water supply from 20 pc to 27 pc for the early Kharif season while for later Kharif, the shortage is likely to be 8 pc to 10 pc, official source told The Nation.

The water crisis in the country has worsened in recent years. Pakistan is struggling with basic needs including drinking water, education and medical facilities. The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season.

Rabi season starts from October 1st and ends on March 31st, while Kharif starts from April 1st and continue till September 30th. Since, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share and the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab, reported The Nation.

Moreover, province like Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have earlier accused the federal government of providing unequal distribution of water to Punjab. (ANI)

