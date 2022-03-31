Left Menu

Blast on railway track in Pakistan's Sindh, trains suspended

Pakistan's railway authorities have suspended train operations in several areas of Sindh province after a blast on the railway track, media reports said

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's railway authorities have suspended train operations in several areas of Sindh province after a blast on the railway track, media reports said. Unknown miscreants blew up the railway track near the Kotri area of the province on Thursday, damaging a portion of the track, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police officials in the area said a search operation has begun to catch the culprits. They said that repair work on the track has started and the rail service will be resumed as soon as possible. Paramilitary troops, police and other law enforcement agencies arrived at the site and cordoned off the affected area.

Police officials said the bomb disposal squad was also called after the blast to determine the exact nature of the blast. So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

