Former Chinese official Fu Zhenghua expelled from Party, public office

Beijing [China], March 31 (ANI/Xinhua): A former official who had served as China's deputy police chief and Justice Minister was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The punishment of Fu Zhenghua was announced by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, China's top anti-graft body, on Thursday.

Fu was deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference when the anti-graft body announced an investigation into his wrongdoings last October. (ANI/Xinhua)

