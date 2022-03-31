No-trust vote against Imran Khan deferred to April 3

Left Menu

The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was deferred to April 3 on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:30 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was deferred to April 3 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan were adjourned till April 3 soon after it was convened to discuss the no-confidence motion against Khan.

As per the Deputy Speaker, Sadiq Sanjrani, "The members were not answering the questions and the situation was also not right". The National Assembly secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night for the discussion on the no-trust motion for today's (Thursday) agenda, Geo TV reported.

Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion. After the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) joined hands with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the Pakistani government lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament, Geo TV reported.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

