Imran Khan lashes at opposition, compares them to Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq

Targeting opposition parties who have brought a no-confidence motion against him, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday referred to the Indian subcontinent's history and compared them to Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq. In an address to the nation, Imran Khan accused the opposition parties of trying "to devastate the country" through "foreign conspiracy".

"Everyone will remember how you devastated the country through foreign conspiracy. Who were Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq? These were the people who made their countrymen slaves of the British," Khan said. Mir Sadiq was a minister of Tipu Sultan of Mysore. In the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1798-99, he betrayed Tipu Sultan during the siege of Srirangapatnam, paving the way for a British victory.

Mir Jafar served as the commander of the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal and betrayed him during the Battle of Plassey, paving way for British rule in India. Imran Khan said that he will not bow down to such forces.

"If you think that we will allow this conspiracy to be successful, let me tell you that I will fight till the end. I don't have relatives in politics, I don't have foreign factories like them (opposition). This country will not forget nor forgive." "Why are they doing this drama that I ruined the nation? Was the country ruined in 3.5 years? I challenge you that in 3.5 years what this govt has done no other govt has done. This Sunday when the votes happen, where will the votes go? which direction will this country take?" he asked. .

Imran Khan at first named the US in the context of threat "message" and then changed his track saying it came from another country. "I am here today because on March 8 or 7, the United States ... not the US ... we got a message from another country. For a free country, a message like this is [not only] against its prime minister but is also against the country [itself]."

He said the foreign country knew about the no-confidence motion even before it was moved and "they (the opposition) parties had links with them" He said the message was not against the Pakistan government but against Imran Khan.

"They (the foreign country) make an excuse that they are against Pakistan but they say that they will not act against Pakistan if he loses the confidence vote. If he loses, we will forgive Pakistan but if he fails, Pakistan will face difficulty. Another country ....against an elected Prime Minister and this is recorded. This is official document," he said. Talking about his visit to Russia, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched "military operations" against Ukraine, he said, "I am telling my nation today that this is our status. We are a nation of 220 million and another country. They are not giving any reason (for issuing threat). They said that Imran Khan decided to go to Russia on his own even though the Foreign Office and the military leadership was consulted," Khan said.

He said that the decision to visit Russia was made after consultations with Pakistan officials. "Our ambassador told them that the decision (to visit Russia) was made after consultations" but they are denying it and saying that 'it was only because of Imran Khan and that our ties cannot be good if he stays.' What they are actually saying is that they have no issue with the people who will replace Imran Khan," he added.

Imran Khan said that the foreign forces have "developed a liking for" Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari as they "know where their money and properties are" and "in their 10 years 400 drone attacks happened and they did not condemn it once." "The most disturbing thing is that they (foreign forces) have links with the people through whom the conspiracy (no trust move) happened. They are stooges, and stooges means loyal slaves," he said.

Imran then addressed Shahbaz's criticism of him saying he said "absolutely not" to the United States in response to its reported demands of having military bases in Pakistan. "I only said that 'we are with you in peace but not in war' because our foreign policy is independent. I don't talk against anyone. I only say that my biggest responsibility is the 220 million Pakistanis. When did you (Shehbaz) take a stand ... you and your brother can never talk, they know where you assets are," he said.

Khan then referred to the no-trust move against him, the voting on which is likely to take place this Sunday. "On Sunday, there will be a voting held and a decision will be taken on the direction of this country. Somebody suggested that I should resign. I always fight till the last ball. I want the entire nation to see on that day that who sold their conscience. There is looted money being used to buy off people, and this is happening before the entire nation. This is a transaction of their conscience, the country and its sovereignty," Khan said.

Despite seeing several of his main allies side with the opposition, khan said that he still has "hope". "I tell these people who have taken the deals that this will be stamped on you. The people will neither forget nor forgive you. Neither will they forgive those who are handling you. The people will always remember that you sold your country. Through a foreign conspiracy you tried to topple a government that had an independent foreign policy."

On Wednesday, the MQM-P -- the ruling PTI's main ally -- announced that it would support the joint opposition in the no-trust resolution. The MQM-P has seven seats in the National Assembly and after its decision to part ways with the government, the opposition has support of 177 MNAs, five more than the 172 required to gain a majority. (ANI)

