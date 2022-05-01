Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at oil depot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

About 30 oil tankers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an oil depot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:09 IST
Massive fire breaks out at oil depot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

About 30 oil tankers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an oil depot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported. A police official told Dawn that one person was injured in the blaze.

The blaze started around 3pm at the Tarujaba oil depot in Nowshera district on Saturday and was brought under control late at night, according to fire and rescue officials, reported Dawn. At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in a taxing effort to put out the flames.

According to a statement issued earlier about 150 tankers were parked in the yard and about 20 were gutted in the blaze. Lookint at the intensity of the fire, fire brigades from Mardan and Peshawar were also called for the dousing operations.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Over 100 oil containers have been removed from the burning oil depot, ARY News reported citing rescue sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022