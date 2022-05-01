China reports 916 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 916 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. Of these local cases, 788 were reported in Shanghai while the rest of the cases were reported in 13 other provincial-level regions, including 53 in Beijing, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission.

As many as 3,447 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 187,525 as of Saturday. The country also reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 and notably, all from Shanghai.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases were reported on Saturday, and of these confirmed cases, 683 were reported as asymptomatic carriers, Municipal Health Commission reported on Sunday, Xinhua reported. To avoid the infamous Shanghai-like lockdown, China's capital Beijing has shut schools and suspended weddings and funerals reported a South Korean media outlet on Friday.

The ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China's Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage. According to reports, Shanghai residents have also been falling sick after consuming some of the food supplies because of the distribution of stale food by the authorities amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

The city's poor handling of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)