Malaysia reports 2,107 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,107 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,448,004, according to the health ministry. There are 16 new imported cases and 2,091 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further five deaths have been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,547. The ministry reported 6,890 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,366,951.

There are 45,506 active cases, 69 are being held in intensive care and 45 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 35,318 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 85 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

